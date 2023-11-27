Close to €1 million worth of herbal cannabis seized in Dublin and Cavan

CLOSE TO ONE million euro worth of herbal cannabis has been seized in searches in Dublin and Cavan in recent days.

Today, Revenue officers seized around 19.1kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €382,000 in Cavan.

A man in his 30s was arrested by gardaí and is being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Cavan Garda station.

Officers in west Dublin seized another 29.46kg of herbal cannabis worth an estimated €589,200 last Thursday.

A man in his 40s was arrested by gardaí and charged with offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

He appeared in court on Saturday.

The two searches were carried out as part of an intelligence-led joint operation involving Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, and regional units in Cavan and Dublin.