Closure of Marks & Spencer store in Drogheda 'major blow' for town as 57 jobs to be cut

MARKS AND SPENCER is to close its Drogheda store, cutting 57 jobs in the process.

The move has been described as a “major blow” for the town, as it’s a large employer and the only M&S store in the area.

Labour Party Enterprise spokesperson and local TD Ged Nash said it’s “devastating news” for workers and shoppers.

“It is important that the company engages fully and openly with staff and their union in terms of the statutory redundancy consultation process,” he said in a statement.

“Agreed packages must adequately reflect the hard work and dedication of staff, many of whom have worked there since the store opened two decades ago and where appropriate, staff should be given the option to relocate within the company.”

It is the only M&S store in the region, which Nash says no doubt attracted shoppers to the town.

“Drogheda is a vibrant and dynamic town. It is a good town in which to do business and it can be made better,” he said.

“The company’s statement however makes it clear that there are commercial factors unique to the site that appears to have informed the decision made by M&S to shutter their Drogheda store.”

M&S did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

With reporting by Jane Matthews