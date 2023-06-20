Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 20 June 2023 Dublin: 17°C
JIM EGAN Still taken from video of the cloud funnel over the airport
# cloud funnel
Passersby capture video of funnel cloud over Dublin Airport
The videos show a narrow, spiralling cloud formation that looks to the untrained eye like a small tornado.
9.4k
8
1 hour ago

A NUMBER OF social media users have posted videos and pictures online of a funnel cloud forming over Dublin Airport. 

The videos show a narrow, spiraling cloud formation that looks to the untrained eye like a small tornado. Unlike tornados though, funnel clouds do not make contact with the ground but remain suspended in the air. 

Irish tornados are usually weak and do not pose a substantial risk to people and property. 

The Carlow Weather Twitter account has posted a number of videos of the curious weather phenomenon.

A Twitter user called Jim Egan also shared footage that showed the cloud near Dublin Airport this afternoon. 

A DAA spokesperson confirmed to The Journal that all flights at Dublin Airport are operating normally all day.

Met Éireann has since shared an explanation for the weather phenomenon on Twitter after being sent footage.

The forecaster explained that funnel clouds extend from the cloudbase and are formed due to a rotating column of air. 

It said the phenomenon is usually associated with “cumulonimbus clouds” – the type that produces hail, thunder and lightning. There was heavy rain and thunder and lightning in north Dublin this afternoon. 

Met Éireann added that cumulonimbus clouds are classed as a tornado if they reach the Earth’s surface.

It comes as a Status Orange thunderstorm warning is in place for the entire country.

The thunderstorms come with the possibility of some hail and localised flooding, according to the forecaster. 

The warning was upgraded this afternoon after a country-wide yellow warning was issued early this morning.

The six Northern Ireland counties are currently covered by a Status Yellow warning, which is valid until 8pm tonight. 

The Met Éireann warning is in place until 6pm and warns of flash flooding, very difficult traveling conditions with reduced visibility and power outages.

With reporting by Jane Moore

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
8
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     