Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 13 August, 2019
10 people airlifted to hospital after getting into difficulty swimming off Donegal coast

Five other people were also rescued this afternoon.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 13 Aug 2019, 7:00 PM
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/David Ortega Baglietto
Image: Shutterstock/David Ortega Baglietto

FIFTEEN PEOPLE GOT into difficulty while swimming off the Donegal coast this afternoon.

Coast Guard Helicopter R118 airlifted 10 people to Letterkenny University Hospital, while five others were also rescued from the sea near Machaire Rabhartaigh (Magheroarty) pier earlier today.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The operation was coordinated by the Malin Head Coast Guard Rescue Coordination Centre, which received a number of emergency calls reporting that people were in difficulty.

Support was provided by the Tory Ferry Queen of Aran and Mulroy Coast Guard Unit.

A Coast Guard spokesperson said this was “a very lucky outcome” and thanked the public for speedily alerting rescue services.

“The helicopter crew deserve special commendation for their efficient response to a difficult challenge, as do staff in Malin Head for coordinating an operation with a successful outcome,” the spokesperson said.

