This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 24 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Supplier in contract row with Coast Guard threatens to hold equipment at 'secure location' until paid

The company said it has been accused by the Coast Guard of overcharging on a contract – an accusation it rejects.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 24 Dec 2019, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 5,565 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4937362
The contract in dispute relates to all-terrain vehicles supplied to the Irish Coast Guard.
Image: Storm-tec
The contract in dispute relates to all-terrain vehicles supplied to the Irish Coast Guard.
The contract in dispute relates to all-terrain vehicles supplied to the Irish Coast Guard.
Image: Storm-tec

A COMPANY THAT supplies equipment to the Irish Coast Guard (IRCG) has threatened to hold onto rescue ‘equipment or goods’ until it is paid for what it claims are outstanding fees, in a dispute with the IRCG.

The supplier, Stormtechmarine Ltd, wrote to a number of Coast Guard officers in charge (OICs) recently to inform them and their teams of volunteers that it has put the IRCG account “on stop”.

In an email, the firm said it would not be providing any further services or equipment to the IRCG until the debt is paid in full.

Attached to the email was correspondence that was sent to Coast Guard management on 2 December.

In it, Storm-tec said it is owed “in excess of €50,000″ by the Coast Guard. It also said equipment or goods belonging to the IRCG will be held in lieu of payment and “stored in a safe and secure location until the debt has been fully settled”.

The firm referenced an investigation by the Irish Coast Guard earlier which resulted in “unfounded and unproven allegations of systematic overcharging by Storm-tec on the ATV (all terrain vehicle) contract”.

The Stormtecmarine Ltd letter notes that it received a demand for repayment of €247,751 from the Coast Guard in February this year and that it rejects this allegation of overcharging.

“We provided evidence that we had acted under the instructions of IRCG managers at all times and only charged the agreed amount to meet the IRCG specification as laid out in the OGP [Office of Government Procurement] contract.”

The email to OICs apologised for the inconvenience caused to rescue teams and the company said it would do “everything in our power to resolve this matter in a timely
manner”.

Storm-tec said it had “no comments to make”, when contacted by TheJournal.ie in relation to its letter.

The Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport told TheJournal.ie: “Our response is that it would not be appropriate for the department to make any comment on this matter.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie