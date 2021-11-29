#Open journalism No news is bad news

Proposed hotel at site of Dublin's Cobblestone pub refused planning permission

The pub itself is a protected structure, and according to the planning application, it would be retained as part of any development.

By Zuzia Whelan Monday 29 Nov 2021, 11:43 AM
1 hour ago 7,050 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5614913
Image: Wanderley Massafelli/Photocall Ireland
Image: Wanderley Massafelli/Photocall Ireland

PLANNING PERMISSION FOR a hotel structure at the site of Dublin’s Cobblestone pub has been refused by Dublin City Council. 

The decision to refuse permission was made on 25 November. Some 700 third-party submissions were submitted to the application during the consultation period. 

The Cobblestone is one of Dublin’s most popular pubs and is considered a cultural hub in the city. A petition opposing the hotel development on the site gained 20,000 signatures in October, while hundreds also protested in the city against the proposal.

The proposed development would involve demolishing a number of derelict buildings adjoining the pub, and the construction of a nine-storey hotel.

The pub itself is a protected structure, and according to the planning application, it would be retained as part of any development. 

Members of the public making submissions wrote that the proposed development will “destroy a family business and hugely important cultural resource in The Cobblestone Pub.”

Another said that “The Cobblestone is a cultural institution, by being one of the best places in Dublin to experience traditional Irish music,” and if the application goes ahead, it would destroy a cultural site “in everything but name”.

Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan tweeted that the result was “down to the people power of everyone who got involved”.

The developers, Marron Estates Ltd, now have four weeks to appeal the decision. 

Zuzia Whelan
