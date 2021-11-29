Proposed hotel at site of Dublin's Cobblestone pub refused planning permission

PLANNING PERMISSION FOR a hotel structure at the site of Dublin’s Cobblestone pub has been refused by Dublin City Council.

The decision to refuse permission was made on 25 November. Some 700 third-party submissions were submitted to the application during the consultation period.

The Cobblestone is one of Dublin’s most popular pubs and is considered a cultural hub in the city. A petition opposing the hotel development on the site gained 20,000 signatures in October, while hundreds also protested in the city against the proposal.

The proposed development would involve demolishing a number of derelict buildings adjoining the pub, and the construction of a nine-storey hotel.

The pub itself is a protected structure, and according to the planning application, it would be retained as part of any development.

Members of the public making submissions wrote that the proposed development will “destroy a family business and hugely important cultural resource in The Cobblestone Pub.”

Another said that “The Cobblestone is a cultural institution, by being one of the best places in Dublin to experience traditional Irish music,” and if the application goes ahead, it would destroy a cultural site “in everything but name”.

Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan tweeted that the result was “down to the people power of everyone who got involved”.

Do I dare to hope for the future of cultural space in Dublin? #Cobblestone hotel application has been refused. 👏 Down to the people power of everyone who got involved! pic.twitter.com/DXp6QPA4vu — Neasa Hourigan TD (@neasa_neasa) November 29, 2021

The developers, Marron Estates Ltd, now have four weeks to appeal the decision.