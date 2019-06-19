Cobh ranked among most beautiful small towns in Europe

Source: Shutterstock/Giancarlo Liguori

COBH HAS BEEN ranked among the 25 most beautiful small towns in Europe by publisher Condé Nast.

The Cork harbour town, which is the only Irish entry on the list, was described as redefining “charming with its rows of candy-coloured homes along the water and towering cathedral standing sentry over the harbour”.

Condé Nast Traveler notes Cobh’s popularity with cruise liners with about 60 ships docking there every year, making reference to the town’s commemorative museum for the RMS Titanic.

On the 11 April 1912, 79 people are thought to have boarded the Titanic in Cobh, the ships final port of call.

Source: Shutterstock/Madrugada Verde

Cobh was ranked among other towns such as Hvar in Croatia, Assos in Greece, Vernazza in Italy and Bled in Slovenia.

The towns were ranked as alternatives for holidaymakers who want to avoid the more touristy areas of Europe, “the stuff European vacations dream about”.

“Europe is known for its busy, culture-driven cities like Rome and Paris. But between all the landmarks and selfie-taking tourists, you’ll find literally hundreds of charming little towns with populations smaller than the line for the Eiffel Tower.

Cork County Council said it was a “deserved recognition” for Cobh.