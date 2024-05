TWO MEN have been arrested following the seizure of over €238,000 worth of cocaine and cash in Dublin.

During a search of a vehicle in the Sallynoggin area yesterday, gardaí recovered cocaine with an estimated street value of €160,000.

Advertisement

In a follow-up search at a residential property in the Ballybrack area, gardaí seized €78,460 in cash.

Two men, one aged in his 50s and one aged in his 40s, were arrested.

Both men are being detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at garda stations in the Dublin Region.

Gardaí attached to the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT), targeting an organised crime group involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the South County Dublin area, carried out the searches.