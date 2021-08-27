Five vehicles and €358,000 worth of cocaine seized in Dublin

Suspected cocaine and mixing agent were seized as part of the operation.

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED approximately €358,000 worth of suspected cocaine and five vehicles following the search of a property in Dublin.

The investigation, conducted as part of Operation Tara, took place this morning in the Oldtown area of county Dublin.

A Garda dog located the suspected drugs in a box in the rear of a vehicle on the property during the course of the search.

A large quantity of suspected mixing agent was also located in this vehicle and seized.

The five vehicles seized had a combined estimated value of over €300,000.

Gardaí from the Divisional Taskforce DMR North carried out the raid, assisted by the Emergency Response Unit and the Garda Dog Unit.

No arrests have been made at this stage and investigations are ongoing.