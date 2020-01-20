This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two arrested as cocaine processing lab discovered in Galway

Gardaí seized equipment, more than €175,000 in cash and a quantity of cocaine from a property in the city.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 20 Jan 2020, 1:41 PM
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

GARDAÍ IN GALWAY have seized more than €175,000 in cash and a large quantity of cocaine after discovering a cocaine processing laboratory in the city.

The discovery was made after members of the local garda’s drug unit stopped and searched a car on the M6 motorway near Loughrea at around 7.40pm.

Investigators arrested a man in his 20s and seized €17,850 from the car before carrying out a follow-up search at an address in the city.

During that search, gardaí uncovered what is believed to be a cocaine processing laboratory and seized cocaine with an estimated potential value of €50,000.

A quantity of mixing agent, a cocaine press, vacuum packer, industrial gas masks, and a cash counting machine were also seized, all of which are believed to have been used in the manufacture of cocaine for sale or supply.

In a further follow-up search at a separate premises in Galway City, gardaí also seized €161,000 in cash.

A second man in his 30s was arrested at one of these properties. Both men are currently detained at Galway garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

