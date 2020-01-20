Two arrested as cocaine processing lab discovered in Galway

GARDAÍ IN GALWAY have seized more than €175,000 in cash and a large quantity of cocaine after discovering a cocaine processing laboratory in the city.

The discovery was made after members of the local garda’s drug unit stopped and searched a car on the M6 motorway near Loughrea at around 7.40pm.

Investigators arrested a man in his 20s and seized €17,850 from the car before carrying out a follow-up search at an address in the city.

During that search, gardaí uncovered what is believed to be a cocaine processing laboratory and seized cocaine with an estimated potential value of €50,000.

A quantity of mixing agent, a cocaine press, vacuum packer, industrial gas masks, and a cash counting machine were also seized, all of which are believed to have been used in the manufacture of cocaine for sale or supply.

In a further follow-up search at a separate premises in Galway City, gardaí also seized €161,000 in cash.

A second man in his 30s was arrested at one of these properties. Both men are currently detained at Galway garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996.