Gardaí seize €140k worth of cocaine in Galway search operation

GARDAÍ IN GALWAY have seized €140k worth of suspected cocaine following a search operation yesterday.
Members attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit arrested a man following a search of a house in the Newcastle Road area of Galway.
During the search operation, Gardaí discovered and seized the cocaine. Over €2,800 in cash has also been seized.
A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene. He is currently detained at Galway under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice, Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (3)