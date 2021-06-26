Gardaí seize €140k worth of cocaine in Galway search operation

GARDAÍ IN GALWAY have seized €140k worth of suspected cocaine following a search operation yesterday.

Members attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit arrested a man following a search of a house in the Newcastle Road area of Galway.

During the search operation, Gardaí discovered and seized the cocaine. Over €2,800 in cash has also been seized.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene. He is currently detained at Galway under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice, Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.