Man arrested after cocaine and cash seized in Dublin

A MAN IN his 60s has been arrested after Gardaí seized €35,000 worth of cocaine and €140,000 in cash following a search operation in Kilmore, Dublin 5, this weekend.

The man was arrested at the scene after gardaí searched a house on Kilbarron Avenue yesterday.

During the course of the search cocaine with an estimated value of €35,000 and €140,000 cash was recovered.

The search was carried out by gardaí from Ballymun and Clontarf attached to the DMR North Divisional Drugs Unit.

It came as part of an investigation into the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

The man is currently detained at Ballymun Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996.

Gardaí said the investigation is ongoing.