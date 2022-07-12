Over €1 million worth of cocaine seized at Dublin Airport

OVER ONE MILLION euro worth of cocaine has been seized at Dublin Airport.

Gardaí along with Revenue officers seized around 16kgs of cocaine with an estimated value of €1.1 million, at Dublin Airport yesterday.

The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), Revenue’s Customs Service.

Assistance was also provided by law enforcement agencies in Germany and South America.

Gardaí said that three men were arrested “in the environs of Dublin Airport” in connection with this seizure.

They are being held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Blanchardstown and Coolock Garda Stations.