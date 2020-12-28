#Open journalism No news is bad news

President Higgins signs legislation criminalising distribution of intimate images without consent into law

The Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Bill 2017 covers a wide range of offences.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 28 Dec 2020, 12:23 PM
President Michael D Higgins
Image: Peter Byrne via RollingNews.ie
Image: Peter Byrne via RollingNews.ie

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins has signed new legislation criminalising the distribution of intimate images without consent into law. 

The Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Bill 2017 covers a wide range of offences, including online abuse, cyberbullying, and image-based abuse.

It has come to be referred to as Coco’s Law after Nicole ‘Coco’ Fox Fenlon, who took her own life in 2018 after a period of prolonged abuse online.

It will provide for two new offences dealing with the non-consensual distribution of intimate images. 

The first offence will deal with the taking, distribution, publication or threat to distribute intimate images without consent, and with intent to cause harm to the victim. It will carry a maximum penalty of an unlimited fine and/or 7 years’ imprisonment.

The second offence deals with the taking, distribution or publication of intimate images without consent without a requirement that the person intended to cause harm to the victim. It will carry an offence of a maximum penalty of a €5,000 fine and/or 12 months’ imprisonment.

Related Read

19.12.20 Helen McEntee: Coco’s Law will give gardaí tools to prosecute those who share intimate images without consent

Existing laws will also be updated in the area of harassment, broadening the scope of the offence of harassment to cover all forms of persistent communications about a person. The most serious forms of harassment will now be punishable with seven to ten years in prison. 

President Higgins signed the bill today and it has accordingly become law.

The bill had cross party support and made its way quickly through the Oireachtas in recent weeks.

Need help? Support is available:

  • Aware – 1800 80 48 48 (depression, anxiety)
  • Samaritans – 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie
  • Pieta House – 1800 247 247 or email mary@pieta.ie (suicide, self-harm)
  • Teen-Line Ireland – 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 18)
  • Childline – 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s)

With reporting by Sean Murray

Read next:

