Another freezing night ahead as temperatures to drop as low as -6 degrees in some areas

IT’S SET TO be another freezing night tonight with temperatures to drop as low as -6 degrees in some areas.

A weather advisory remains in place nationwide until midday on Friday as Met Éireann has warned that arctic air will bring winter hazards.

Met Éireann has also issued number of weather warnings for the whole country.

A Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning is in place nationwide until midday tomorrow.

Met Éireann has warned people that there may be difficult travelling conditions and to be aware of low temperature issues for vulnerable people, along with animal welfare issues.

A Status Yellow snow and ice warning is in place for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo until 6pm tomnorrow.

In the North, the UK Met Office has issued a Yellow snow and ice warning for the six counties. This will remain in place until midnight.

Met Éireann’s provisional temperature figures for last night show that the coldest air temperatures were recorded just after midnight at Moore Park in Co Cork where conditions dropped to -5.8 degrees and at 6am in Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon where conditions dropped to -5.3 degrees.

ℹ️Our provisional temperature figures over last night is showing the coldest air temperatures recorded at our stations⬇️



📉Moore Park, Co. Cork🥶 -5.8C🌡️ just after midnight

📉Mount Dillon, Co. Roscommon 🥶 -5.3C🌡️ 06am pic.twitter.com/kwnkgRYuni — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 17, 2024

Looking at the general forecast, tonight is due to be very cold again with widespread frost and icy stretches.

Most areas will stay dry with clear spells and patches of fog and freezing fog. However, some sleet and snow is expected to feed into southwestern, western and northern areas.

Temperatures are to drop as low as -6 degrees tonight.

Tomorrow is forecast to be another very cold day with frost, ice and fog slow to clear and lingering in some areas throughout the day.

It’s due to be a dry and sunny day for much of the country, but scattered showers of rain, sleet and snow in the northwest will spread across Ulster and north Connacht through the afternoon and evening.

Met Éireann has said the cold spell over Ireland will continue through tomorrow night and Friday with frost and ice in many areas.

Tomorrow night is forecast to be very cold with widespread sharp to severe frost with icy stretches and patches of fog and freezing fog.

Temperatures are due to drop as low as -5 degrees tomorrow night.