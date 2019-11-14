This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 14 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Weather conditions set to be 'colder than normal' over the weekend

Met Éireann said daytime temperatures will be in single figures and there will be frost most nights.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 14 Nov 2019, 8:41 AM
18 minutes ago 1,980 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4891160
Image: Shutterstock/Robert Hoetink
Image: Shutterstock/Robert Hoetink

WRAP UP WARM, weather conditions are set to be “colder than normal” over the coming days. 

It has been a cold and wet few days, but Met Éireann has said frost and icy conditions this morning will clear to give a cold, bright day with good sunny spells. 

Many areas of the country are set to be dry, but scattered rain or hail showers will affected northwestern, northern and some eastern areas. 

These showers are expected to be more wintry on higher grounds. 

Tonight is due to be a dry, clear and cold night. However, a few rain or hail showers are to continue near northwestern, northern and possible some eastern coasts.

Temperatures will drop to as low as -2 degrees tonight with frost and icy stretches developing. 

The frost is due to clear tomorrow morning, making way for a cold, bright and dry day for the most part, with sunny spells. 

However, there will be a few rain or hail showers along parts of the east coast where it will be rather cloudy at times. 

Tomorrow night looks set to be cold and frosty, with temperatures falling to between 0 and -3 degrees inland. 

Met Éireann has warned that “colder than normal” conditions are expected to continue over the weekend and into next week, with daytime temperatures in single figures and frost most nights. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie