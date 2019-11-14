Weather conditions set to be 'colder than normal' over the weekend

WRAP UP WARM, weather conditions are set to be “colder than normal” over the coming days.

It has been a cold and wet few days, but Met Éireann has said frost and icy conditions this morning will clear to give a cold, bright day with good sunny spells.

Many areas of the country are set to be dry, but scattered rain or hail showers will affected northwestern, northern and some eastern areas.

These showers are expected to be more wintry on higher grounds.

Tonight is due to be a dry, clear and cold night. However, a few rain or hail showers are to continue near northwestern, northern and possible some eastern coasts.

Temperatures will drop to as low as -2 degrees tonight with frost and icy stretches developing.

The frost is due to clear tomorrow morning, making way for a cold, bright and dry day for the most part, with sunny spells.

However, there will be a few rain or hail showers along parts of the east coast where it will be rather cloudy at times.

Tomorrow night looks set to be cold and frosty, with temperatures falling to between 0 and -3 degrees inland.

Met Éireann has warned that “colder than normal” conditions are expected to continue over the weekend and into next week, with daytime temperatures in single figures and frost most nights.