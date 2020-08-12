This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 22 °C Wednesday 12 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'There is no new plan yet': Varadkar says colour-coded Covid system is still being finalised

The new system is being designed to allow the country live with Covid-19 over the coming six months.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 12 Aug 2020, 1:16 PM
1 hour ago 8,261 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5173846
Tánaitse Leo Varadkar at today's funding announcement,
Image: TheJournal.ie
Tánaitse Leo Varadkar at today's funding announcement,
Tánaitse Leo Varadkar at today's funding announcement,
Image: TheJournal.ie

TÁNAITSE LEO VARADKAR has said the government’s new colour-coded system to replace the current roadmap is still being developed.

The new system is being designed to allow the country live with Covid-19 over the coming six months.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the new system would have four colours or statuses – red, orange, yellow and blue – and would allow people know “where we’re at on any given day.”

It’s envisaged that different areas around the country could have different colours at a given day depending on instances of Covid-19. 

Speaking this morning at the launch of a €12 million Enterprise Ireland fund for enterprise centres around the country, Varadkar said that no further detail on the colour-coded system had yet been agreed. 

“There is no new plan yet. The government is developing a new plan for the next couple of months, ” the Tánaise and Business Minister said. 

Remember, when the pandemic started, we had a plan which we published to deal with Covid, and that was superseded by a new plan to reopen the country And we got to Phase Three of that, we didn’t quite get to Phase Four but it got us to where we are now where the economy is largely reopened and the virus is largely largely suppressed.

“We’re now developing a new plan by which we can live with the virus for the next couple of months and respond to clusters and outbreaks as they occur. But at this stage really it’s just the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) and the government departments and bodies who can input into that.

“There’s no draft document as yet and I’d prefer to have that agreed by government before telling you what’s in it because there’s always a risk that it may change,” he added. 

Phase Four

Last week the government announced that Phase Four would not be proceeding as planned on 10 August and would be pushed back until at least 31 August. 

Related Read

12.08.20 Donnelly outlines colour-coding system to replace phases as Harris says Covid could be with us 'a very long time'

Phase Four involves the reopening of pubs and an increase in the number of people that can attend events. 

Asked today whether the new system means Phase Four is effectively being replaced, the Tánaiste said that “some work is being done” on replacing the current roadmap but that it remains the plan until a new one is announced. 

The Tánaiste added that a so-called ‘red list’ of countries is being discussed but that nothing concrete has been proposed. 

“The Cabinet will meet on 28 August and will make a decision on that day whether or not we can move to Phase Four and that would involve obviously pubs and changes to rules around outdoor gatherings,” he said.

Some work is being done to replace our existing roadmap, but that’s just work that’s being done. It’s only in development and hasn’t been agreed by Cabinet and the same thing applies to a red list, that is something that’s being talked about but no proposals have been brought to Cabinet, let alone a list. The roadmap is the roadmap until there’s a new one.

Yesterday, it was announced that there was to be a localised lockdown in Auckland following New Zealand’s first locally transmitted coronavirus infections in 102 days

Referring to this development, Varadkar says he believes the correct approach to Covid-19 is to minimise infections because elimination of the virus is “not possible”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The aim from day one, and it is the right aim in my view is to flatten the curve. To reduce the virus to such a level that we don’t see millions of people getting infected and we don’t get into a situation whereby our health service and our hospitals and our ICUs are overwhelmed,” he said.

“The strategy is to slow and minimise the virus to get as close to zero as we can in terms of cases, before recognising that that is not possible and hasn’t proven possible even in the most remote places in the world.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie