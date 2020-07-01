This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 1 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mississippi governor signs bill removing Confederate symbol from flag

Mississippi is the only American state to incorporate the Confederate standard on its official flag, after nearby Georgia dropped it in 2003.

By AFP Wednesday 1 Jul 2020, 7:18 AM
1 hour ago 5,523 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5137982
Mississippi Republican Governor Tate Reeves pictured with Reena Evers-Everette, daughter of the slain civil rights activist Medgar Evers, yesterday.
Image: Rogelio V Solis/AP/Press Association Images
Mississippi Republican Governor Tate Reeves pictured with Reena Evers-Everette, daughter of the slain civil rights activist Medgar Evers, yesterday.
Mississippi Republican Governor Tate Reeves pictured with Reena Evers-Everette, daughter of the slain civil rights activist Medgar Evers, yesterday.
Image: Rogelio V Solis/AP/Press Association Images

THE REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR of the southern US state of Mississippi signed a bill yesterday removing the Confederate battle standard from the state flag, after nationwide protests drew renewed attention to symbols of the United States’ racist past.

“This is not a political moment, it is a solemn occasion to come together as a Mississippi family, reconcile, and move forward together,” Governor Tate Reeves wrote on Facebook.

Mississippi is the only American state to incorporate the Confederate standard on its official flag, after nearby Georgia dropped it in 2003.

Tate said a commission on the flag would “begin the process of selecting a new one — emblazoned with the words ‘In God We Trust.’”

The swift signing comes after state lawmakers voted on Sunday to remove the emblem in a 91-23 majority vote in the House of Representatives and a 37-14 vote in the Senate.

Mississippians, nearly 40% of whom are African American, will vote on the design in November. If they reject the new design, Mississippi will go without a state flag until a new one is approved.

“We can move on, and with God’s help, we will,” Tate said at the signing yesterday.

Tate had previously stated he would sign the bill into law, following weeks of mounting pressure.

‘Historic day’ 

Mississippi senator Roger Wicker hailed the signing, calling it “a historic & long-awaited day for Mississippi.”

“I appreciate our state legislators for having the courage and conviction to make this necessary change to our state flag,” he tweeted.

“As I have maintained since 2015, Mississippians deserve a banner that unites us rather than divides us.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

But Stephanie Rolph, a Mississippi historian at Millsaps College in Jackson, warned against celebrating too much.

“I want to be cautious in how much significance we attach to” removing the Confederate battle symbol, said Rolph, who is also a member of the Mississippi Historical Society.

“What I don’t want to see is to see that as the end of the battle,” she told AFP.

“I think it should be the tipping point for an investment in the state education about the meaning of that symbol and about the various other ways that economic violence, social terrorism and other disparities have followed and really left a legacy behind the end of slavery.”

Racial injustice has been the subject of a renewed and fiery national conversation in the United States since the death in May of George Floyd, an unarmed African-American man, at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer.

© AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie