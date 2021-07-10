#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Saturday 10 July 2021
Advertisement

Confederate statue removed from pedestal in Charlottesville

Taking down the monument of General Robert E Lee follows years of contention and litigation.

By Press Association Saturday 10 Jul 2021, 4:56 PM
16 minutes ago 1,103 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5491554
Workers remove the monument of Confederate General Robert E Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia (John C Clark/AP)
Workers remove the monument of Confederate General Robert E Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia (John C Clark/AP)
Workers remove the monument of Confederate General Robert E Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia (John C Clark/AP)

A CONFEDERATE MONUMENT that helped spark a violent white supremacist rally in Virginia nearly four years ago has been hoisted off its stone pedestal.

Work to remove the statue of General Robert E Lee began early this morning in Charlottesville, with crews also expected to take down a second Confederate monument.

Dozens of spectators lined the streets surrounding the park, and a cheer went up as the statue was lifted off the pedestal.

City mayor Nikuyah Walker earlier gave a speech in front of the Lee monument as a crane was put in place to remove it.

“Taking down this statue is one small step closer to the goal of helping Charlottesville, Virginia and America grapple with the sin of being willing to destroy black people for economic gain,” she said.

The removal of the statue follows years of contention. A long legal fight coupled with changes in a state law that protected war memorials held up the removal for years.

Its removal – and another of General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson – comes nearly four years after violence erupted at the infamous Unite the Right rally.

Heather Heyer, a peaceful counter-protester, died in the violence, which sparked a national debate over racial equity, further inflamed by Donald Trump’s insistence that there was “blame on both sides”.

Only the statues, not their stone pedestals, are being removed. They will be taken down and stored in a secure location until the city council makes a final decision about what should be done with them.

Under state law, the city was required to solicit parties interested in taking the statues during an offer period that ended on Thursday. It received 10 responses.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A coalition of activists commended the city for moving quickly to take the statues down after the offer period ended.

As long as the statues “remain standing in our downtown public spaces, they signal that our community tolerated white supremacy and the Lost Cause these generals fought for”, the coalition called Take ’Em Down Cville said.

The most recent removal push for the Lee monument began in 2016, thanks in part to a petition started by a black high school student, Zyahna Bryant. A lawsuit was quickly filed, putting the city’s plans on hold, and white supremacists seized on the issue.

“This is well overdue,” said Bryant, who is now a student at the University of Virginia. “No platform for white supremacy. No platform for racism. No platform for hate.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie