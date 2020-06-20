This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Protesters topple statue of Confederate general in Washington DC on Juneteenth

The statue, dedicated in 1901, was located in Judiciary Square about half a mile from the US Capitol.

By Press Association Saturday 20 Jun 2020, 12:56 PM
1 hour ago 9,579 Views 32 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5128250
People film the only statue of a Confederate genera, in the nation’s capital after it was toppled by protesters and set on fire
Image: Maya Alleruzzo via PA Images
Image: Maya Alleruzzo via PA Images

PROTESTERS HAVE TOPPLED the only statue of a Confederate general in the US capital and set it on fire on Juneteenth – the day marking the end of slavery in the US.

Cheering demonstrators jumped up and down as the 11ft statue of Albert Pike — wrapped with chains — wobbled on its high granite pedestal before falling backwards.

Protesters then set a bonfire and stood around it in a circle as the statue burned, chanting: “No justice, no peace!” and “No racist police!”.

Eyewitness accounts and videos posted on social media indicated that police were on the scene but did not intervene.

US President Donald Trump tweeted about the toppling, criticising DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and writing: “The DC police are not doing their job as they watched a statue be ripped down and burn. These people should be immediately arrested. A disgrace to our Country!”

Jubilant protesters read out Trump’s tweet over a bullhorn and cheered. After the statue fell, most protesters returned peacefully to Lafayette Park near the White House.

The Pike statue has been a source of controversy over the years.

The former Confederate general was also a long-time influential leader of the Freemasons, who revere Pike and who paid for the statue.

Trump signs executive order on police reform following weeks of protests

Pike’s body is interred at the DC headquarters of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, which also contains a small museum in his honour.

The statue, dedicated in 1901, was located in Judiciary Square about half a mile from the US Capitol. It was built at the request of Masons who successfully lobbied Congress to grant them land for the statue as long as Pike would be depicted in civilian, not military, clothing.

Racial tensions in the country hit a boiling point and spilled into the streets after George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis late last month.

Civil rights activists and some local government officials in DC had campaigned for years to get the statue taken down but needed the federal government’s approval to do so.

“Ever since 1992, members of the DC Council have been calling on the federal gov’t to remove the statue of Confederate Albert Pike (a federal memorial on federal land). We unanimously renewed our call to Congress to remove it in 2017,” the DC Council tweeted yesterday.

