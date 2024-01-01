Conor McGregor announces date for UFC comeback fight in Las Vegas

CONOR MCGREGOR says his UFC comeback fight will be against American Michael Chandler in June.

McGregor posted a New Year’s Eve video on X, formerly known as Twitter, in which he says the fight will be in Las Vegas on 29 June.

Advertisement

The 35-year-old Irishman last fought in July 2021, when he broke his leg during a defeat against Dustin Poirier.

McGregor said the weight class would be 185lbs, with the contest taking place during International Fight Week.

He described it as “the greatest comeback of all time” during the 42-second video.

The Journal publishes the biggest breaking news in Irish and international sport but for all of The 42′s insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting, subscribe here.