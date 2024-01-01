Advertisement
Conor McGregor (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo
Conor McGregor announces date for UFC comeback fight in Las Vegas

McGregor says he will face Michael Chandler in June.
47 minutes ago

CONOR MCGREGOR says his UFC comeback fight will be against American Michael Chandler in June.

McGregor posted a New Year’s Eve video on X, formerly known as Twitter, in which he says the fight will be in Las Vegas on 29 June.

The 35-year-old Irishman last fought in July 2021, when he broke his leg during a defeat against Dustin Poirier.

McGregor said the weight class would be 185lbs, with the contest taking place during International Fight Week.

He described it as “the greatest comeback of all time” during the 42-second video.

Press Association
