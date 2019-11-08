This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 8 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Law Reform Commission recommends wholesale changes to laws surrounding consent in rape cases

The current law is that a man commits rape if he has sex with a woman who at the time does not consent to it, and at the time he knows that she is not consenting or is “reckless as to whether she is or not”.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 8 Nov 2019, 6:10 AM
56 minutes ago 1,714 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4883472
Image: Shutterstock/Tunatura
Image: Shutterstock/Tunatura

THE LAW REFORM Commission has recommended changing current laws regarding consent in rape cases before Irish courts. 

The current law is that a man commits rape if he has sex with a woman who at the time does not consent to it, and at the time he knows that she is not consenting or is “reckless as to whether she is or not”.

If the accused asserts that he believed the woman was consenting, the test is whether he “honestly” or “genuinely” believed this.

The LRC said they recommend reforming the law by adding that the accused man commits rape if he “does not reasonably believe” that the woman was consenting.

The commission said that this is an objective test, where the accused man knows that the woman is not consenting or is subjectively reckless as to whether she is consenting.

The LRC’s second proposed reform is that, where the question of reasonable belief arises in a rape trial, the jury is to have regard to the accused’s personal capacity.

These are: any physical, mental or intellectual disability of the man, any mental illness of his, and his age and maturity. The LRC emphasised that these factors are only to be considered relevant where any of them are such that the man lacked the capacity to understand whether the woman was consenting. 

The commission’s third proposed reform is that, where the question of reasonable belief arises, the jury is to take into account the steps taken by the accused man to ascertain whether the woman consented to the intercourse.

While it recommended a number of changes, the LRC said that any defendant’s self-induced intoxication should not be a defence for rape. 

Noeline Blackwell of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre welcomed the recommendations. 

She told TheJournal.ie: “So actually, as we understand the definition is going to move from the totally subjective on right now, to a definition where there will be an element of reasonableness required, if somebody believes that sex was consensual that there is some element of reasonableness about that.

“We agree with this proposal, that there must be a recognition that consent must have some element of reasonableness and that you must take a person’s own personal circumstances into account as well. So we think that’s a good thing.

“We also think they’re right to suggest that gross negligence rape should not be in produced as a new offense, because they totally denies the existence of consent. And given that our law is all about consent, then it’s really important that that consent be in some way a reasonable consent.

“So, so we say, yes, that looks very reasonable. We’re delighted that the law reform commission puts a draft bill with it. And we say it’s now up to the Attorney General, and to go forward, bring this into law, because it’s a remnant of a different age, it should not be there and it is, it is an anachronism.”

With reporting by Órla Ryan

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie