This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 6 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Spiralling costs, scarce materials and penalties: How Brexit could impact the housing crisis

Increased costs and problems securing staff could hinder the industry’s response.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 6 Mar 2019, 12:02 AM
1 hour ago 1,102 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4524909
The building sector is being urged to be Brexit ready.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
The building sector is being urged to be Brexit ready.
The building sector is being urged to be Brexit ready.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

RESEARCH BY THE Construction Industry Federation (CIF) has raised concerns that Brexit could hamper the response to the housing crisis by making construction more expensive.

The survey gauged the Brexit preparation of CIF members and found significant concern about spiralling costs in both the supply chain and in penalties due to Brexit induced delays.

It found that 42% believed that Brexit will have an immediate negative impact on their businesses.

“In the immediate term post-Brexit, the supply-chain will be extremely challenged to absorb costs and many companies have already been struggling with increasing input and labour costs in the industry with minimal cost recovery,” CIF director general Tom Parlon said in a message to members.

Delays in the delivery of materials also has potential to lead to penalties and additional costs that contractors and their sub-contractors could struggle to address.

“With house building so tenuous outside the greater Dublin area, even minimal Brexit-driven increases could be the difference between securing development finance or otherwise,” Parlon added.

In further CIF warnings that accompanied the survey, the importance of the building sector in dealing with Ireland’s housing crisis is stressed and it is noted that it is critical that the industry is “both Brexit ready and proof”.

As well as the potential problems thrown up by an increase in costs, the CIF has also warned that Brexit could pose a problem in the access to skilled workers.

The survey of members found that just under a quarter feared problems in assessing the required talent after Brexit.

“A reduction, however limited, in an already small pool of skilled workers, will cause huge strain in an industry with a decade-long pipeline of activity,” the report states.

Business group Ibec said in January that between 80,000-100,000 workers would be needed to meet government construction targets and estimated that there is a shortfall of between 60,000 to 80,000.

Ibec suggested that there would need to be a significant growth in the number of non-Irish construction workers coming here to bridge that gap.

In its report, CIF said it did not envisage an influx of construction workers coming from the UK post-Brexit and that an increased demand for workers “will intensify the war for labour and talent in the sector”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Explosive devices sent to London's Heathrow Airport and Waterloo Station were posted from Dublin
    68,380  94
    2
    		Gardaí recover head of 800-year-old mummy stolen from crypt of Dublin Church
    49,854  42
    3
    		Supreme Court dismisses Denis O'Brien's appeal over Dáil debate on Siteserv
    45,211  0
    Fora
    1
    		Dublin Port says it's ploughing on with a plan to build temporary cruise ship facilities
    230  0
    2
    		Health kit startup LetsGetChecked has opened a new production hub to ramp up its US business
    185  0
    3
    		UK fintech startup Soldo has secured an Irish e-money licence as a shield against Brexit
    69  0
    The42
    1
    		Huge shock as Graham Shaw resigns as Ireland women's hockey coach
    29,280  17
    2
    		As it happened: Dortmund v Tottenham, Real Madrid v Ajax
    29,193  22
    3
    		Sean Cronin set to miss out on Ireland squad for final Six Nations games
    26,091  60
    DailyEdge
    1
    		A Dublin clinic's latest Insta post is a huge reminder that you should only get lip fillers from a professional
    12,418  1
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Tuesday
    3,989  1
    3
    		Kanye West's record contract states that he can never retire (which explains a lot) ...it's The Dredge
    3,984  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man who trapped and attacked woman in laneway jailed for five years
    Man who trapped and attacked woman in laneway jailed for five years
    Woman found guilty of trying to murder stranger as she walked home from work
    Supreme Court dismisses Denis O'Brien's appeal over Dáil debate on Siteserv
    DUBLIN
    Gardaí recover head of 800-year-old mummy stolen from crypt of Dublin Church
    Gardaí recover head of 800-year-old mummy stolen from crypt of Dublin Church
    Nurse who saved unconscious bus driver describes 'frightening' ordeal for passengers
    Another measles outbreak confirmed, this time in north Dublin
    CORK
    Road closed in Cork after collision between two trucks
    Road closed in Cork after collision between two trucks
    GAA issues new hurling league fixture plan after 3 games rained off yesterday
    Appeal for help to find woman missing in Cork since Thursday
    DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL
    Plans to rezone industrial lands in Dublin to allow for housing revealed
    Plans to rezone industrial lands in Dublin to allow for housing revealed
    Dublin councillors reject proposals allowing for log cabins in gardens
    Poll: Should electric scooters be banned from public roads?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie