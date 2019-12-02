This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Consumer watchdog issues warning about controversial tech retailer Click.ie

The CCPC said the warning is especially noteworthy ahead of the Christmas period.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 2 Dec 2019, 4:47 PM
52 minutes ago 6,520 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4914883
Image: Facebook
THE CONSUMER WATCHDOG has issued a warning to customers about online tech retailer Click.ie after it received complaints about “delivery, refund and faulty products”.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has said it is investigating the activities of Click.ie from a consumer protection perspective after it received a number of complaints about the website. 

The CCPC said in a statement that the warning is especially noteworthy ahead of the Christmas period.  

This investigation will continue over the coming weeks but in the meantime at a busy and pressurised time of the year for consumers, the CCPC reminds consumers that when buying online they have specific rights under consumer protection law and all websites including Click.ie are required to provide full and correct information.

Click.ie has previously been the subject of scrutiny after the controversial website made headlines after a series of complaints from consumers.   

The website came into focus before the Christmas period in 2017 when panicked customers who’d bought phones, tablets and other gadgets said they had not arrived on time. 

Some months later there were a spate of complaints from customers claiming that purchases they’d made on the website had not been fulfilled. 

The company behind Click.ie went into liquidation in April 2018 but the domain name was bought at auction for €10,500. 

TheJournal.ie subsequently reported in August 2018 that one of the former senior management team at Click.ie was involved in the reboot of the website.. 

The Click.ie ‘about us’ section of the website says it was purchased in August 2018 with the intention to “create an exciting marketplace online”.

Almost 52,000 people follow the Click.ie Facebook page, which runs ‘like and share’ competitions and advertises tech products which it says are on sale. 

The CCPC has said that any customers experiencing problems with Click.ie should contact the watchdog for assistance

TheJournal.ie has contacted Click.ie for a response to the CCPC’s warning about the website.

About the author:

Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

