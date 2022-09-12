Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Monday 12 September 2022
Advertisement

Information and tracing services under Birth Act to begin from next month

On 3 October applications for birth records can be made to the Adoption Authority of Ireland and Tusla.

By Jamie McCarron Monday 12 Sep 2022, 1:02 PM
14 minutes ago 376 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5863831
Image: Shutterstock/smolaw
Image: Shutterstock/smolaw

THE MINISTER FOR Children , Roderic O’Gorman, has signed an order allowing for Birth Information and Tracing Services under the new Birth Information and Tracing Act to be available from 3 October.

The first parts of the Act came into effect on 1 July with the establishment of the Contact Preference Register and the launch of the Public Information Campaign.

The Act provides that the preference register must be open for a minimum period of three months before applications for birth information can be accepted.

Following that timeframe, today the Minister today signed the Order which will commence information and tracing services in three weeks.

This will grant right of access to birth certificates, birth and early life information, where available, for all persons who were adopted, boarded out, the subject of an illegal birth registration or who otherwise have questions in relation to their origins. 

On 3 October applications for records can be made to the Adoption Authority of Ireland and Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, at www.birthinfo.ie.

It also allows for access to available information by a child of a relevant person where their parent has died, and for access by the next of kin of children who died in an institution.

Speaking today O’Gorman said: 

“This Act finally and conclusively addresses the wrongful denial of people’s identity rights over many decades in this State. We have finally found a way to provide a clear right for each person to full and unredacted access to all of his or her information where available. ”

“Now, as all affected persons will be able to avail of these new provisions, allowing unfettered access to their birth information, we will be able to see the positive, real world impact of the work we have undertaken on this Act.”

The Act also creates a statutory tracing service which will open for applications, as well as a range of new free counselling and supports to address issues arising for people affected by illegal birth registration.

The contact preference register, which opened in July, empowers people to record their preferences in relation to contact with others and the sharing and receiving of information.  

In the register’s first month online a total of 891 people applied.

786 applications were from adopted people, 90 were from parents and 15 were other relatives.

There were 820 people who expressed a preference for contact at some level.

There were 32 people who expressed a desire for no contact (24 adopted people and eight relatives), while 39 applicants (30 adopted people and nine relatives) did not want contact but were willing to share information.

Also in July, an awareness campaign was launched to inform people of the services provided for under the Act, which involved the delivery of an information booklet to every household in the country.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie