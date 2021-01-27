#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 27 January 2021
Advertisement

Record-breaking €1 billion spent through contactless payments in December

Around 2.1 million people used contactless payments each day last month.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 27 Jan 2021, 6:15 AM
19 minutes ago 304 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5335935
Image: Shutterstock/Jacob Lund
Image: Shutterstock/Jacob Lund

MORE THAN ONE billion euro was spent by consumers using contactless payments in Ireland in December – the highest monthly total ever recorded.

Data published today by the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) shows that the total spent by Irish consumers via contactless payments broke the ten-figure mark for the first time last month.

An average of €36.5 million was spent via contactless payments in Ireland every day during December, when 2.1 million people per day used contactless payments – overtaking the previous peak of 2.01 million people per day in September.

Many people switched to using contactless payments last year or increased how often they use them as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the government raised the maximum amount that a person could spend via a contactless payment from €30 to €50.

The volume and value of contactless payments in the last quarter of 2020 rose by 23.7% compared with the three months previously, and 63.4% year-on-year to €2.8 billion.

That came despite a drop in the number of contactless payments in Ireland in November, due in part to the introduction of Level 5 restrictions in late October.

BPFI Chief executive Brian Hayes said December’s record-breaking figures showed how Covid-19 has reshaped payment methods in Ireland.

“As well as seeing the monthly spending value top €1 billion for the first time, we have also seen increases in both the volumes and value of contactless transactions on a daily basis,” he explained.

“These figures clearly demonstrate the growing demand for contactless payments, allowing consumers to conduct fast, simple and secure transactions during the current pandemic.”

The move to contactless payments, which incur less fees for consumers, has led four Irish retail banks — Bank of Ireland, AIB, Permanent TSB and KBC — to plan a merger in the form of a new payments app to rival Revolut and N26.

Users have flocked to Revolut and N26 in recent years, largely due to how easy they are to use and the fact that they don’t involve processing fees for payments, unlike more traditional banks.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

However, despite plans by the four banks to create a new app, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission last week rejected a merger notification submitted by them to do so.

Financial advisor Eoin McGee has said that Irish banks have had “a very cushy position” until companies like Revolut began to operate in Ireland.

“They had to do something because their lunch is being eaten,” he said. “I think the banks are realising that; they’re just taking their time about it.”

Contains reporting by Ian Curran.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie