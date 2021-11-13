Third draft of COP26 deal urges curbs on coal and faster climate action

THE THIRD DRAFT of a COP26 decision urges nations to accelerate the phase-out of unfiltered coal and “inefficient” fossil fuel subsidies after large emitters tried to remove the mention of polluting fuels.

The text, which comes after two weeks of negotiations at the climate summit in Glasgow, omits any reference to a specific finance facility for “loss and damage” — the mounting cost of global heating so far — which has been a key demand of developing countries.

The mention of fossil fuels is weaker than a previous draft which called on countries to “accelerate the phasing out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels”.

The new version instead looks for “accelerating efforts towards the phase-out of unabated coal power and inefficient fossil fuel subsidies.”

It also calls for “recognising the need for support towards a just transition” — how developing nations still reliant on fossil fuels for power are assisted to decarbonise.

The text asks nations to accelerate their emissions cutting plans and submit new ones by the end of 2022, three years earlier than set out in the Paris Agreement.

But it fails to allocate dedicated cash specifically for loss and damage, instead reiterating “the urgency of scaling up action and support” for vulnerable nations.

A proposal to include the creation of a dedicated facility to administer loss and damage support was quashed by historic emitters, delegates said.

Amadou Sebory Toure, head of the G77+China negotiating bloc, told AFP the proposal was “put forward by the entire developing world, representing six of every seven people on Earth”.

He said separate finance was needed “to effectively respond to our needs to address the loss and damage being inflicted on our peoples, our communities, our economies, by the impacts of climate change”.

Vulnerable countries can't afford to leave #COP26 with this current version of the text on loss and damage. Whether Glasgow delivers a proper finance facility is how this summit will be judged by the world's most vulnerable countries https://t.co/yyLjSVegjg — Mohamed Adow (@mohadow) November 13, 2021 Source: Mohamed Adow /Twitter

The historic reference to coal and fossil fuel subsidies has survived into the latest draft of the “cover decision” text for an overarching deal that countries are hoping to strike in Glasgow, despite expected pushback from some big producer and emitter nations. The details in the draft text are the first time a climate change agreement of this kind specifically mentions coal or fossil fuels. It calls on countries to accelerate technology and policies to move towards low emission energy systems through clean power generation and energy efficiency. It also recognises the need for support towards a “just transition”, which is seen as an important measure to protect people who might face job loss or higher costs in the move to clean energy. Between the first and second draft, where the language around fossil fuels shifted, Professor John Sweeney from Maynooth University told The Journal that it was a “significant weakening”. “The phrases that were put in quite clearly were put in at the behest of the oil and coal countries,” he said, referring to the terms ‘unabated’ and ‘inefficient’ and describing them as ”nebulous” phrases. “I don’t think it keeps 1.5 alive. I think the language is so loose that it’s almost business as usual for many countries,” he said. “The only positive aspect is the aspect that they have to come back next year and report on progress,” he said. “But when you drill into the text, it’s a lowest common denominator text in many respects and I think it would be mistaken to think that the conference is a rip-roaring success.” With reporting by Press Association, Orla Dwyer and Lauren Boland

