The COP28 climate summit is about to kick off - sign up for our newsletter

The COP28 climate summit is about to kick off

Temperature Check, The Journal's climate newsletter, will be sending special day-to-day editions from the ground in Dubai.
1 hour ago

THE UNITED NATIONS’ 28th annual climate conference is starting on Thursday in the United Arab Emirates, where countries will take stock of where the world stands on the Paris Agreement that was signed in 2015.

Climate mitigation, adaptation and finance will be the subject of negotiations over the two weeks from 30 November to 12 December, with issues like loss and damage and fossil fuel phaseout set to come under scrutiny.

Temperature Check, the free, monthly climate newsletter from The Journal, will be sending special day-to-day editions from the ground in Dubai. Whether you’re paying close attention to the summit or looking for the basics to keep up-to-date, our COP28 newsletter will break it down for you.

To get the newsletter in your inbox, enter your email in the box below.

Lauren Boland
