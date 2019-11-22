Jeremy Corbyn pledges to take ‘neutral stance’ in another EU referendum

JEREMY CORBYN PLEDGED to adopt a “neutral stance” in another EU referendum under Labour as he came under fire from voters during a televised grilling.

The Labour leader was questioned over fears for businesses, anti-Semitism, misogyny, freedom of speech and his support of ousted Bolivia president Evo Morales during a special episode of BBC’s Question Time tonight.

As they try to tip the balance in the campaign for the December 12 General Election, each leader was being quizzed for half-an-hour during the show hosted by Fiona Bruce in Sheffield.

Mr Corbyn, who plans to re-nationalise key utilities and increase corporation tax, went first and faced a barrage of tough questioning and groans.

He made his clearest comment to date over how he would act in another referendum, which Labour plans to hold between a new deal and the option to Remain within six months of taking power.

Having been asked how anyone could vote Labour without knowing what outcome he would campaign for, Mr Corbyn said that he would start by negotiating a “credible” Leave deal before he was interrupted by laughing.

“My role and the role of our government will be to ensure that that referendum is held in a fair atmosphere and we will abide by the result of it,” he continued.

“And I will adopt, as prime minister, if I am at the time, a neutral stance so that I can credibly carry out the results of that to bring communities and country together rather than continuing an endless debate about the EU and Brexit.”