Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown

Source: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ IN BLANCHARDSTOWN have seized a number of guns, ammunition, a crossbow and a quantity of cannabis following a search operation in Blanchardstown today.

Following on from a search related to criminal activity in the Corduff area, gardaí conducting a probe into a number of west Dublin street level drug dealing gangs have searched aa number of areas over the past three days.

During the course of these searches, five sawn-off shotguns were also discovered and they will be examined by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Officers from the area were supported by the divisional search team, the garda dog unit, the armed support unit and the Irish Defence Forces.

No one has been arrested at this time, and investigations are ongoing.

Superintendent Liam Carolan said: “Adequate Garda resources are being utilised to deal with this investigation and are supported by Garda National Units including the Armed Support Unit.