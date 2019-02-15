This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown

Gardái conducted the searches as part of a probe into drugs gangs in the Corduff area.

By Sean Murray Friday 15 Feb 2019, 7:12 PM
8 minutes ago 401 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4496338

52014032_10156739022298001_7300829668825890816_n Source: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ IN BLANCHARDSTOWN have seized a number of guns, ammunition, a crossbow and a quantity of cannabis following a search operation in Blanchardstown today.

Following on from a search related to criminal activity in the Corduff area, gardaí conducting a probe into a number of west Dublin street level drug dealing gangs have searched aa number of areas over the past three days. 

51993479_10156739022163001_5562764590065909760_n Source: An Garda Síochána

During the course of these searches, five sawn-off shotguns were also discovered and they will be examined by the Garda Technical Bureau.

52130062_10156739021998001_1457056758835970048_n Source: An Garda Síochána

Officers from the area were supported by the divisional search team, the garda dog unit, the armed support unit and the Irish Defence Forces.

No one has been arrested at this time, and investigations are ongoing.

52173592_10156739022098001_2059960916111261696_n Source: An Garda Síochána

Superintendent Liam Carolan said: “Adequate Garda resources are being utilised to deal with this investigation and are supported by Garda National Units including the Armed Support Unit.

We are very conscious of the needs of the people and the sentiments that are being expressed by people living in the Corduff area. Significant progress has been made regarding this investigation.

