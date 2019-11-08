Extra gardaí deployed in Cork city after plan to rob shop is shared on social media

ADDITIONAL GARDA RESOURCES have been deployed in Cork city centre after a large group of young people gathered for an alleged robbery attempt.
Up to 100 young people gathered in the Patrick Street area, some of whom were wearing balaclavas.
A post circulating on social media encouraged people to show up in the city this evening in order to rob a premises.
A spokesperson said local gardaí “were made aware of the potential for an incident to occur at a retail premises on Patrick’s Street”.
“Additional resources were deployed to the area to prevent any incident occurring. No offences have been disclosed in the area. Gardaí continue to patrol the area currently,” they added.
