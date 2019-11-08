Extra gardaí deployed in Cork city after plan to rob shop is shared on social media

ADDITIONAL GARDA RESOURCES have been deployed in Cork city centre after a large group of young people gathered for an alleged robbery attempt.

Up to 100 young people gathered in the Patrick Street area, some of whom were wearing balaclavas.

A post circulating on social media encouraged people to show up in the city this evening in order to rob a premises.

BREAKING - Gardai and armed police are on scene on Patrick's Street where up to 100 youths with their heads covered, rampaged through the street en masse earlier. Gardai have the scene under control. (Pic Credit RedFM) @GardaTraffic @gardainfo pic.twitter.com/bIF6aAvAwb — Neil Prendeville (@NeilRedFM) November 8, 2019 Source: Neil Prendeville /Twitter

A spokesperson said local gardaí “were made aware of the potential for an incident to occur at a retail premises on Patrick’s Street”.

“Additional resources were deployed to the area to prevent any incident occurring. No offences have been disclosed in the area. Gardaí continue to patrol the area currently,” they added.