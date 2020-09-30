#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 30 September 2020
Gardaí appeal for information over fire which gutted former convent in Cork

The fire broke out shortly before 4pm yesterday.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 30 Sep 2020, 5:41 PM
Image: Cork County Fire Service via Twitter
GARDAÍ IN CLONAKILTY have launched an investigation into a fire that occurred in an old convent yesterday.

Shortly after 4pm yesterday, officers were alerted to the blaze at the former convent on the Cork Road in Skibbereen. The property suffered significant damage.

Gardaí said nobody was injured during the incident.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have any information in relation to this to contact them.

“They are also seeking anyone who may have camera footage or who may have been in the Cork Road area of Skibbereen between 3.15pm – 4.45pm, to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”

Garreth MacNamee
