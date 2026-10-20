Man arrested over gun murder of Paul ‘Bosco’ O’Connor in Co Cork

A MAN HAS been arrested in connection with the murder of Paul ‘Bosco’ O’Connor, whose body was found in Mallow, Co Cork.

The man, who is in his 30s, was arrested yesterday under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act and can be held for a maximum of seven days.

The body of the victim was discovered on the banks of the river Blackwater at a townland known as Ballyellis, on the outskirts of Mallow in north Cork last Wednesday.

Results of the post-mortem examination have not been released, but sources have said it is believed he suffered at least two gunshot wounds to the head and gardaí are investigating if it was a case of a gangland-style execution.

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The Journal has learned that Paul O’Connor, from Ballyphehane on the southside of Cork city, was well known to gardaí and had previously been suspected of armed robberies including on financial institutions in county Cork.

The garda investigation has focused on establishing the dead man’s movements as it’s believed he caught the train from Kent Station in Cork to Mallow train station.

Any road users or pedestrians who were in the area and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on (022) 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

- With reporting by Rónán Duffy