A MAN REMAINS in a critical condition in hospital after he was stabbed in Cobh, County Cork, last night.

The incident happened at a service station and shop at Newtown Road in the town earlier this evening.

Advertisement

A man in his 30s received serious injuries in the incident and remains at Cork University Hospital in a critical condition.

The scene remains preserved for technical examination and an investigation is ongoing.

With reporting from Niall O’Connor