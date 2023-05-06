LIVE: Guests begin to arrive for coronation of King Charles

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and President Michael D Higgins are attending the coronation today, and both men also attended a reception at Buckingham Palace yesterday evening.

In a statement ahead of the coronation, Varadkar said: “King Charles and Queen Camilla are long-standing friends of Ireland and King Charles has visited regularly in the past two decades, supporting good bilateral relations, co-operation, peace and reconciliation.”

Varadkar had an opportunity to speak to Charles at the reception yesterday, and he said: “I expressed my hope that his regular visits will continue into his reign.”

In today’s statement, Varadkar added: “A vibrant British community actively contributes to life in Ireland in so many ways. And, of course, there are many people, in the North especially, who are both British and Irish.

“As we mark the coronation of King Charles, I look forward to further strengthening British-Irish relations and the friendship between our peoples and look forward to welcoming the royal couple to Ireland in due course.”