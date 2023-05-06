Advertisement

Saturday 6 May 2023 Dublin: 12°C
Military personnel march near Buckingham Palace during the Coronation of King Charles this morning.
LIVE
LIVE: Guests begin to arrive for coronation of King Charles
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, President Michael D Higgins, and Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O’Neill are among the guests from these isles to attend.
34 minutes ago

THE CROWDS HAVE long since assembled and now the invited guests are taking their places for the coronation of King Charles. 

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, President Michael D Higgins, and Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O’Neill are among the guests from these isles to attend. 

But with British taxpayers paying out a reported €113 million to stage the event, not everyone is in celebratory mood. 

You can follow the latest updates below.

4 minutes ago 9:11AM

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are now driving up The Mall in London.

They will now enter Buckingham Palace, get changed into their coronation garb, and ready themselves for later. 

9 minutes ago 9:06AM
Anti-monarchy arrests

It was warned by the Met Police that there would be a low tolerance for “disruption” it’s reported that six members of an anti-monarchy group have been arrested.

Newswire service AFP reports that UK police arrested leading members of the anti-monarchy group “Republic” as they prepared to protest along the route of a procession for the coronation of King Charles, the organisation said.

“They’ve arrested six of our organisers and seized hundreds of placards, they won’t tell us why they’ve arrested them or where they’re being held,” a Republic activist told AFP in London’s Trafalgar Square.

18 minutes ago 8:57AM

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and President Michael D Higgins are attending the coronation today, and both men also attended a reception at Buckingham Palace yesterday evening. 

In a statement ahead of the coronation, Varadkar said: “King Charles and Queen Camilla are long-standing friends of Ireland and King Charles has visited regularly in the past two decades, supporting good bilateral relations, co-operation, peace and reconciliation.”

Varadkar had an opportunity to speak to Charles at the reception yesterday, and he said: “I expressed my hope that his regular visits will continue into his reign.”

In today’s statement, Varadkar added: “A vibrant British community actively contributes to life in Ireland in so many ways. And, of course, there are many people, in the North especially, who are both British and Irish. 

“As we mark the coronation of King Charles, I look forward to further strengthening British-Irish relations and the friendship between our peoples and look forward to welcoming the royal couple to Ireland in due course.”

25 minutes ago 8:50AM

Lionel Richie has just arrived in Westminister Abbey.

He and Katy Perry will be among the musical performers at a special concert tomorrow night.

Presenters Ant and Dec can also be seen in the Abbey. 

27 minutes ago 8:48AM

There was a strong “ratio” on a tweet from London’s Metropolitan Police warning that “tolerance for any disruption will be low”.

There appear to be early signs of this low tolerance for disruption in the early parts of this morning:

32 minutes ago 8:43AM
Order of the Day

Things kickstarted early this morning, with viewing areas opening along the procession route at 6am.

Guests for Westminster Abbey started to arrive at security checkpoints in Victoria Tower Gardens between 7.15am and 8.30am.

You can get a full itinerary of the day’s events here.

Diarmuid Pepper
