Coronavirus: 6,735 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have been notified of 6,735 further cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am, 461 people were in hospital with the virus, 91 of whom are in intensive care.

Yesterday, 10,404 new cases were confirmed, a total of 426 Covid-19 patients were in hospital and 91 people were in ICU.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan yesterday urged people to reduce their contacts by not meeting other households indoors and by avoiding crowded places.

There were 13,765 cases confirmed on Christmas Day.