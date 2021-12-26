#Open journalism No news is bad news

Coronavirus: 10,404 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were reported by the Department of Health today.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 26 Dec 2021, 1:29 PM
Filge image of Philip Nolan, Tony Holohan and Ronan Glynn at a NPHET briefing earlier this year.
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have been notified of 10,404 further cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am, 426 people were in hospital with the virus, 91 of whom are in intensive care.

Yesterday, 13,765 new cases were confirmed, a total of 378 Covid-19 patients were in hospital and 87 people were in ICU.

Earlier today, the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan issued a statement urging people to reduce their contacts.

He advised people not to socialise or meet indoors with other households and to avoid crowded places.

In a statement, he pointed out that the Omicron variant of Covid-19, which is now the dominant variant in Ireland, is more transmissible than Delta.

“As such, please do not socialise or meet indoors with people from other households,” he advised.

