Dublin: 7°C Thursday 31 March 2022
Coronavirus: 11,741 new cases and 1,535 patients in hospital, including 58 in ICU

There are nine additional people in ICU with Covid-19 today, compared with yesterday.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 31 Mar 2022, 3:16 PM
1 hour ago 3,261 Views 6 Comments
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS announced 11,741 new Covid-19 infections today.

The Department of Health announced this afternoon that 5,252 PCR-confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease have been notified today.

In addition, health officials said today that 6,489 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal yesterday.

As of 8am today, 1,535 people are in hospital with Covid-19, including 58 patients in intensive care units (ICU).

Yesterday there were a total of 12,508 new Covid-19 cases, with 1,610 people in hospital, 49 of whom were in ICU. 

Gráinne Ní Aodha
