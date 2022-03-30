Coronavirus: 12,508 new cases and 1,610 patients in hospital, including 49 in ICU

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS announced 12,508 new Covid-19 infections today.
The Department of Health announced this afternoon that 5,381 PCR-confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease have been notified today.
In addition, health officials said today that 7,127 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal yesterday.
As of 8am today, 1,610 people are in hospital with Covid-19, including 49 patients in intensive care units (ICU).
Yesterday there were a total of 14,549 new Covid-19 cases, with 1,605 people in hospital, 50 of whom were in ICU.
On Monday, health officials announced that nearly 40,000 Covid-19 cases had been recorded in the previous three days.
