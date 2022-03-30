Coronavirus: 12,508 new cases and 1,610 patients in hospital, including 49 in ICU

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS announced 12,508 new Covid-19 infections today.

The Department of Health announced this afternoon that 5,381 PCR-confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease have been notified today.

In addition, health officials said today that 7,127 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal yesterday.

As of 8am today, 1,610 people are in hospital with Covid-19, including 49 patients in intensive care units (ICU).

Yesterday there were a total of 14,549 new Covid-19 cases, with 1,605 people in hospital, 50 of whom were in ICU.

On Monday, health officials announced that nearly 40,000 Covid-19 cases had been recorded in the previous three days.