Coronavirus: 14,549 new cases and 1,605 patients in hospital, including 50 in ICU

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS announced 14,549 new Covid-19 infections today.

The Department of Health announced this afternoon that 5,962 PCR-confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease have been notified today.

In addition, health officials said today that 8,587 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal yesterday.

As of 8am today, 1,605 people are in hospital with Covid-19, including 50 patients in intensive care units (ICU).

Advertisement

Yesterday health officials announced that nearly 40,000 Covid-19 cases had been recorded in the previous three days.

A total of 1,624 patients were in hospital with the coronavirus disease and 54 were in ICU.