Coronavirus: 5,883 new cases and 1,182 patients in hospital, including 58 in ICU

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported an additional 2,845 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.
In addition, 3,038 positive antigen tests were registered through the HSE portal yesterday.
It brings the combined total of Covid-19 cases reported today to 5,883.
As of 8am this morning, there are 1,182 patients in hospital who have a confirmed case of Covid-19, of whom 58 are receiving treatment in intensive care.
Yesterday, there were 7,005 positive PCR and antigen cases, with 1,251 patients in hospital who have Covid-19, of whom 56 are in ICUs.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (1)