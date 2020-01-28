This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 28 January, 2020
Death toll from coronavirus reaches 106, US authority warns against all non-essential travel to China

The US is one of several countries, along with Japan and France, to have confirmed cases of the virus.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 28 Jan 2020, 7:13 AM
Women disinfects the door of a complex in Wuhan.
Women disinfects the door of a complex in Wuhan.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

THE CENTRE FOR Disease Control in the US has escalated its travel warning for citizens to “avoid all non-essential travel” to China as the death toll from the coronavirus has climbed to 106 in recent days. 

“The CDC recommends that travelers avoid all non-essential travel to China,” it said in a statement online. 

The US is one of several countries, including France and Canada, to have confirmed cases of the virus. Germany confirmed its first case of the virus last night, the second European country to do so. 

“In response to an outbreak of respiratory illness, Chinese officials have closed transport within and out of Wuhan and other cities in Hubei province, including buses, subways, trains, and the international airport,” the CDC said. 

“Additional restrictions and cancellations of events may occur. There is limited access to adequate medical care in affected areas.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs in Ireland has not moved to advise Irish citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the entire country but is advising a “high degree of caution”.

Yesterday, it did, however, extend its advice on visiting China today to avoid the entire province of Hubei, an area of around 185,000km squared. It has a population of nearly 60 million people. 

The latest figures from China’s National Health Commission indicate that 106 people have died from it. 

Authorities reported 25 deaths, with all but one in Hubei province where the virus is believed to have originated.

The number of total cases has now reached more than 4,500.

China has locked down cities across the province, isolating some 50 million people in a sweeping anti-disease effort.

The US Consulate in Wuhan, where authorities cut off most access last Wednesday in an effort to contain the disease, was preparing to fly its diplomats and some other Americans out of the city.

A number of other governments including Japan, France and Mongolia are also preparing evacuations.

China had expanded its already sweeping disease-control efforts by extending the end of this week’s Lunar New Year holiday, the country’s busiest travel season, by three days to Sunday to keep the public at home and reduce the risk infection will spread.

Tests for students, including English proficiency, which are needed to apply to foreign universities have also been cancelled.

Public schools and universities have been ordered to postpone reopening following the Lunar New Year holiday until further notice.

China has confirmed more than 2,700 cases of the new virus, most in Wuhan, while more than 40 cases have been confirmed elsewhere in the world.

Almost all involve Chinese tourists or people who visited Wuhan.

With reporting from PA. 

