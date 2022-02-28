Coronavirus: 8,250 new PCR-confirmed cases and 9,608 positive antigen tests reported since Friday

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported an additional 2,277 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) also reported 2,338 PCR-confirmed cases of the virus yesterday, as well as 3,635 PCR-confirmed cases on Saturday.

This brings the total number of PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 since Friday to 8,250.

In addition, there were 3,147 positive antigen tests reported through the HSE website on Friday, 2,819 on Saturday and 3,642 on Sunday.

This brings the combined total of antigens to 9,608.

Combining the two figures leads to an overall total of 17,858 cases of Covid-19 being reported since last Friday.

As of 8am this morning, there are 610 people in hospital with a confirmed case of the virus, of whom 47 are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Today, the vast majority of Covid-19 restrictions were lifted after the Government decided based on advice from NPHET, that from today there will be no legal requirement to wear a mask in any setting.

People are still advised to wear masks on public transport and in healthcare settings.

The requirement for pods, staggered breaks, masks and physical distancing in schools will also end today.