This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 14 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Covid-19 will have a 'severe' impact on Irish food businesses

Bord Bia has said that the coronavirus pandemic has caused major disruption to the food industry.

By Dominic McGrath Tuesday 14 Apr 2020, 10:28 AM
54 minutes ago 7,298 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5073856
Image: Shutterstock/SunnyToys
Image: Shutterstock/SunnyToys

THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC will have a “severe” impact on Irish food businesses, according to a new report from Bord Bia. 

Bord Bia, which promotes Irish food, has warned that the impact of the coronavirus outbreak is likely to be considerable – and is now offering new advice to businesses about how to cope and adapt in the weeks ahead. 

According to the report, Ireland’s food and drink exports were worth €13 billion in 2019.

The restrictions in place across Europe to cope with the virus, the report warns, mean a loss of €6.9 billion in exports. 

“Only a small percentage of revenue losses in these markets are expected to be off-set by home delivery as delivered foodservice is in its infancy in the region,” the report says. 

The impact on food business in Ireland has been “devastating”, according to Bord Bia – mirroring the experience of other countries. 

However, the report also offers some signs of hope, pointing to the emergence of collection and delivery services from businesses. 

“In time, when the immediate and severe impacts of Covid-19 have abated, food and drink companies must start planning for a post Covid-19 future,” the report says. 

Some companies – from cafes to bookshops -  took early action to adapt to the coronavirus outbreak, which has so far caused the death of 365 people

However, the report is clear that even by adapting, the closure of much of the food sector across Europe is having a detrimental impact on Irish businesses. 

The global reach of the crisis is referenced by Bord Bia, which – while noting that domestic supply chains shouldn’t be severely disrupted – argues that the crisis “has highlighted to the world the need to ensure that each link in the chain is reviewed for risk exposure”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie