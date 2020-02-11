This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Indeed staff member tests negative for coronavirus but Dublin workers told to stay at home for rest of week

The company said it made the move as a “precuation”.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 11 Feb 2020, 4:46 PM
12 minutes ago 937 Views
https://jrnl.ie/5003550
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

RECRUITMENT FIRM INDEED said that one of its staff members who said they were potentially exposed to coronavirus has tested negative for the illness.

One of the firm’s employees in Singapore told superiors that they might have been exposed to the virus after their family members visited a facility caring for someone with the illness.

Some Indeed employees who visited the Singapore office have recently visited the Dublin and Sydney offices.

A statement from Indeed today said that its Dublin office will remain closed as a precaution. 

A spokesperson for the company said: “The health and safety of our employees is Indeed’s chief concern.

“One of Indeed’s employees in Singapore informed us they were potentially exposed to coronavirus after family members visited a facility caring for a coronavirus patient. Today we learned that these family members have tested negative for the virus.

“The welfare of our employee and their family has been our highest priority during this period. Out of an abundance of caution for their health and safety, we asked employees in Singapore to work from home while we awaited the test results.

“As an extra precaution, we also asked employees in Dublin and Sydney to work from home and undertook deep cleaning of the three offices.”

The death toll from the deadly outbreak in mainland China has now passed 1,000 people, Chine health authorities said today.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie



