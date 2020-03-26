This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Most Irish coronavirus cases contracted in Ireland - new stats give full breakdown on Covid-19

Three children under the age of one have contracted the virus so afar.

By Adam Daly Thursday 26 Mar 2020, 12:24 PM
17 minutes ago 6,840 Views 5 Comments
People walk past a sign encouraging social distancing in Dublin's Phoenix Park
Image: PA
People walk past a sign encouraging social distancing in Dublin's Phoenix Park
People walk past a sign encouraging social distancing in Dublin's Phoenix Park
Image: PA

NURSING HOMES IN the east of the country have seen large clusters of coronavirus cases, according to data released today. 

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) report found that out of the 63 clusters of coronavirus cases, nine outbreaks had occurred in nursing homes. 

The report published today analyses data as of 1pm on 25 March, when the number of confirmed cases was at 1,164. There are now 1,564 confirmed cases here.

Clusters of cases were also recorded in eight hospitals around the country, 16 clusters were travel related while 14 clusters occurred in private homes. 

Of the 283 cases who were healthcare workers, 64% had no history of foreign travel in the 14 days prior to the onset of symptoms. 

Age profile 

The age bracket which has seen the most cases is the 45-54 one, making up 19.7% cases (229), closely followed by the 25-34 age bracket (19.6%).  The 45-54 group accounts for 158 cases. 

For those aged over 65, they make up 17.8% of cases with 207. 

Three children under the age of one have contracted the virus while two children between the aged one to four have tested positive. 

There have been 20 cases among 5 to 14 year olds and 228 cases in the 15 to 24 age bracket. 

Screenshot 2020-03-26 at 10.56.39 Source: HSPC

A breakdown of cases also shows that so far 305 people have been hospitalised, and 39 admitted to ICU.

Figures show that two children under the age of five and two children between the ages of five and 14 have been hospitalised. One child in the 5-14 age bracket was admitted to ICU. 

There were 65 people aged between 25-44 admitted to hospital as of midnight on 23 March. Five people in the same age bracket were admitted to ICU. 

Those in the 65+ age bracket made up the majority of hospitalisations, 114, and the majority of ICU admittance – 13. 

Screenshot 2020-03-26 at 11.49.39 Source: HPSC

Country of infection 

The HPSC report also details the country in which each person is believed to have contracted the virus.

Most of the 1,164 cases are understood to have been contracted in Ireland – 733.

220 cases are of unknown origin, while 61 cases are associated with Italy, followed by 46 cases with the UK.

Screenshot 2020-03-26 at 11.27.32 Source: HPSC

Screenshot 2020-03-26 at 12.25.44 Cumulative incidence rates per 100,000 population of confirmed cases Source: HPSC

Dublin remains the county with the largest volume of cases, reporting 539. Followed by Cork with 133, Wicklow with 39, Kildare with 34, and Kerry with 33. 

Last night, the Department of Health confirmed that two more people had died from the virus, bringing the death toll in Ireland to nine. 

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan confirmed that a further 235 cases had been identified in the Republic of Ireland but said that the number of contacts of confirmed cases is dropping, suggesting positive compliance with social distancing guidelines.

Holohan added that health officials are working towards a target of being able to carry out 15,000 tests per day by the middle of April. 

The HSE said that 14,692 samples have been tested and 93% returned negative 

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
