Coronavirus: Seven deaths and 243 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed a further 243 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, bringing the total number of cases to 71,942.

Additionally, the Department of Health has reported that seven more people have died with Covid-19.

Today’s update brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths in Ireland to 2,050.

Of the cases notified today, 137 are among men and 104 are among women.

71% of cases are in people under the age of 45, and the median age is 32.

As of 2pm today, 254 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 31 are in ICU.

A further 20 additional hospitalisations have been made in the past 24 hours.

91 of the cases notified today have come from Dublin, 26 are in Donegal, 18 in Cork, 16 in Waterford, and 15 in Limerick, with the remaining 77 cases spread across another 18 counties.

The national 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 now stands at 93.7.

Yesterday, seven deaths and 206 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.

Last night, Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed that shops, restaurants, gyms and some pubs will be allowed to reopen next week, and limited household visits will be permitted at Christmas.

From Tuesday, 1 December, retailers, hairdressers, gyms, libraries, galleries, cinemas, tennis courts and golf courses will reopen and religious services will be allowed to resume, but theatres are to remain closed.

Restaurants and pubs with a kitchen on-site are to be allowed reopen from Friday, 4 December, and hotels will be allowed to open to indoor diners.

Two households will be allowed to visit a third from Friday, 18 December, and intercountry travel will be permitted for the Christmas period from the same date until 6 January. A number of restrictions and advice are in place in a bid to limit the spread of the virus in the coming weeks.