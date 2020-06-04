This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
NPHET to meet to finalise Phase Two plans, death toll in UK over 50,000: Today's Covid-19 main points

Ireland is on course to enter Phase Two of re-opening next Monday.

By Sean Murray Thursday 4 Jun 2020, 7:43 AM
45 minutes ago 3,497 Views 1 Comment
Visitors in face masking at a museum in Lens in France yesterday.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

HEALTH AUTHORITIES HAVE indicated we’re on course to enter Phase Two of re-opening the country and its economy as planned next week, but a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will meet today to finalise these proposals.

Due to take effect from Monday 8 June, NPHET’s advice following its meeting today will be conveyed to government for a final decision tomorrow. 

Last night, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan stressed it was important to wait until the end of the week before a decision could be made on easing restrictions further but there is nothing so far to indicate that won’t happen. 

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

Here are today’s international Covid-19 main points:

  • The UK has been warned to brace for “many job losses” as the number of deaths passed 50,000
  • Both Brazil and Mexico have announced a record number of daily deaths from Covid-19. 
  • The European Central Bank is today expected to boost its emergency bond-buying with hundreds of billions of euro to provide governments breathing space. 
  • The death toll in the US is now at 107,099, after a further 919 people died yesterday. 

