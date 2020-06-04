NPHET to meet to finalise Phase Two plans, death toll in UK over 50,000: Today's Covid-19 main points

Visitors in face masking at a museum in Lens in France yesterday.

HEALTH AUTHORITIES HAVE indicated we’re on course to enter Phase Two of re-opening the country and its economy as planned next week, but a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will meet today to finalise these proposals.

Due to take effect from Monday 8 June, NPHET’s advice following its meeting today will be conveyed to government for a final decision tomorrow.

Last night, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan stressed it was important to wait until the end of the week before a decision could be made on easing restrictions further but there is nothing so far to indicate that won’t happen.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

Here are today’s international Covid-19 main points:

The UK has been warned to brace for “many job losses” as the number of deaths passed 50,000.

Both Brazil and Mexico have announced a record number of daily deaths from Covid-19.

The European Central Bank is today expected to boost its emergency bond-buying with hundreds of billions of euro to provide governments breathing space.

The death toll in the US is now at 107,099, after a further 919 people died yesterday.