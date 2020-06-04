NPHET to meet to finalise Phase Two plans, death toll in UK over 50,000: Today's Covid-19 main points

HEALTH AUTHORITIES HAVE indicated we’re on course to enter Phase Two of re-opening the country and its economy as planned next week, but a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will meet today to finalise these proposals.
Due to take effect from Monday 8 June, NPHET’s advice following its meeting today will be conveyed to government for a final decision tomorrow.
Last night, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan stressed it was important to wait until the end of the week before a decision could be made on easing restrictions further but there is nothing so far to indicate that won’t happen.
Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:
- Three deaths and 47 new cases were confirmed in Ireland by the Department of Health last night.
- The organiser of a Black Lives Matter protest in Dublin this weekend is not deterred by calls to stop the event due to Covid-19.
- The three-month immunity advice for healthcare staff is not to be extended to the general population.
- Ibec warned today of the “sharpest compression of economic activity in living memory” due to Covid-19 as the country slowly begins to get back to work.
- Simon Harris is back at work this week after a Covid-19 test came back negative.
Here are today’s international Covid-19 main points:
- The UK has been warned to brace for “many job losses” as the number of deaths passed 50,000.
- Both Brazil and Mexico have announced a record number of daily deaths from Covid-19.
- The European Central Bank is today expected to boost its emergency bond-buying with hundreds of billions of euro to provide governments breathing space.
- The death toll in the US is now at 107,099, after a further 919 people died yesterday.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (1)