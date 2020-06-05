This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 5 June, 2020
TD warns of 'significant community risk' as many close contacts in meat plants not followed up

Minister Simon Harris said yesterday that there “are a number of cases in which there are contact and communications difficulties”.

By Sean Murray Friday 5 Jun 2020, 8:46 AM
6 minutes ago
Indeoendent TD Denis Naughten raised the matter in the Dáil yesterday.
Image: Oireachtas TV
Image: Oireachtas TV

BETWEEN 30-40% OF close contacts of meat plant staff who’ve been diagnosed with Covid-19 have not been identified or followed up with.

Speaking in the Dáil last night, Minister for Health Simon Harris said that there were a number of cases where there are contact and communication difficulties.

In putting the question, independent TD Denis Naughten said that the lack of follow up with close contacts in an industry severely affected by Covid-19 is “creating a significant community risk”. 

So far, there have been over 1,048 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in meat processing plants as of last Saturday. In each of the last two weeks, the number of cases has increased by over 100. In all, 27 of these workers have been hospitalised.

Union representatives and migrants rights organisation have said some workers in processing plants are not in a position to adhere to social distancing guidelines at home due to their living arrangements, with some sharing rooms with co-workers or even employees from other plants. 

Furthermore, unions have claimed that working conditions in meat plants have meant that social distancing is often difficult while at work. 

In the Dáil yesterday, Naughten told Harris: “With regard to the meat plants, I am informed that, in some instances, only about one third of the close contacts of those who have been identified as positive within the meat industry have been followed up.

“That is completely unacceptable. It is creating a significant community risk and it is, I believe, down to the failure to have an effective contact tracing system.”

Harris replied: “My information, for what it is worth, is that when it comes to contact tracing of meat plant staff, and I specifically asked this on foot of contact from the Deputy, the amount of contact tracing is much higher than one third and is between at least 60% and 70%, although there are a number of cases in which there are contact and communications difficulties.

We have a national outbreak team chaired by a very good doctor, Dr Mannix. I suggest that I put the Deputy directly in contact with her for a briefing on the work being done in regard to the meat plants, considering the Deputy has highlighted so many important issues.

