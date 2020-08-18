Estimated 400 out of 1,250 Covid-19 cases in past 14 days connected to meat factories or direct provision

AN ESTIMATED 400 to 500 of 1,250 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Ireland in the past two weeks have arisen directly from or are very closely related to meat factories or direct provision centres, according to Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn.

Earlier this month, regional restrictions for Kildare, Laois and Offaly were put in place following an increase in Covid-19 cases in the three counties.

The outbreak was largely associated with meat processing factories in the region, and to some degree direct provision centres which are home to a number of factory workers.

Speaking at this evening’s press briefing in which the government this evening unveiled a range of fresh guidance on social gatherings and sport, Dr Glynn said there have been 1250 cases of Covid-19 over the past 14 days.

“At a rough estimate about 400 [cases] would have arisen directly or very closely related to the meat factories or direct provision somewhere between 400 and 500,” Dr Glynn said.

However he added: “But we’re seeing a wide variety of clusters all around the country, that may well have been feeders from those but in many instances, we don’t have that direct link.”

Speaking more generally, Dr Glynn said “there are clusters, unfortunately, around the country and family clusters, extended family clusters, and clusters arising in a range of other businesses and other settings”.

Earlier today, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed a further 190 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. It brings the total number of cases to 27,503.

A statement by the Department of Health also confirmed that one more person has died from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths here to 1,775.

Of today’s new cases, 48 are among people based in Kildare, 46 are in Dublin, 38 are in Tipperary, 20 are in Limerick, and 7 are in Clare.

The rest of the 31 cases are among people based in Carlow, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.

Meanwhile, 75 of the cases were associated with outbreaks or close contacts of a confirmed case, while 14 cases were identified as being down to community transmission.