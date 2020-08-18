This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Tuesday 18 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Estimated 400 out of 1,250 Covid-19 cases in past 14 days connected to meat factories or direct provision

Earlier today, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed a further 120 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 18 Aug 2020, 9:13 PM
1 hour ago 10,898 Views 27 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5179355
Image: Shutterstock/El Nariz
Image: Shutterstock/El Nariz

AN ESTIMATED 400 to 500 of 1,250 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Ireland in the past two weeks have arisen directly from or are very closely related to meat factories or direct provision centres, according to Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn. 

Earlier this month, regional restrictions for Kildare, Laois and Offaly were put in place following an increase in Covid-19 cases in the three counties. 

The outbreak was largely associated with meat processing factories in the region, and to some degree direct provision centres which are home to a number of factory workers. 

Speaking at this evening’s press briefing in which the government this evening unveiled a range of fresh guidance on social gatherings and sport, Dr Glynn said there have been 1250 cases of Covid-19 over the past 14 days. 

“At a rough estimate about 400 [cases] would have arisen directly or very closely related to the meat factories or direct provision somewhere between 400 and 500,” Dr Glynn said. 

However he added: “But we’re seeing a wide variety of clusters all around the country, that may well have been feeders from those but in many instances, we don’t have that direct link.”

Related Read

18.08.20 Government advises over 70s to limit interactions, tells people to limit home visits to six people

Speaking more generally, Dr Glynn said “there are clusters, unfortunately, around the country and family clusters, extended family clusters, and clusters arising in a range of other businesses and other settings”. 

Earlier today, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed a further 190 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. It brings the total number of cases to 27,503. 

A statement by the Department of Health also confirmed that one more person has died from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths here to 1,775.

Of today’s new cases, 48 are among people based in Kildare, 46 are in Dublin, 38 are in Tipperary, 20 are in Limerick, and 7 are in Clare.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The rest of the 31 cases are among people based in Carlow, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.

Meanwhile, 75 of the cases were associated with outbreaks or close contacts of a confirmed case, while 14 cases were identified as being down to community transmission.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie